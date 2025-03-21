19.7 lakh embezzlement case: Crime Branch files chargesheet against Jammu man

The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an accused for his alleged involvement in embezzlement of ₹19.77 lakh. The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an accused for his alleged involvement in embezzlement of ₹ 19.77 lakh. (Representational image)

A chargesheet against Vinod Kumar of Thather, Bantalab, Jammu, was filed in the Passenger Tax Court Jammu for his involvement in embezzling ₹19, 77, 200 intended for ATM cash deposits, a Crime Branch official said.

Kumar has been accused of criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of ₹19,77,200, funds designated for ATM cash deposits, thereby defrauding his employer, said the official.

The case, originally registered as FIR No. 08/2016 under sections 409/201 RPC at Police Station Akhnoor, was later transferred to the Crime Branch SCW Jammu for a detailed and professional investigation.

On March 20, 2025, the final chargesheet has been presented in the Passenger Tax Court, Jammu, for judicial proceedings.

Furthermore, three additional FIRs involving similar offenses were registered at Janipur, Bakshi Nagar, and Domana Police Stations. These cases were also transferred to the Crime Branch Jammu for comprehensive investigation. Of these, two chargesheets have already been submitted to the respective courts, while the case from Bakshi Nagar remains under investigation by the Special Crime Wing.