Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19.7 lakh embezzlement case: Crime Branch files chargesheet against Jammu man

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 21, 2025 10:34 PM IST

A chargesheet against Vinod Kumar of Thather, Bantalab, Jammu, was filed in the Passenger Tax Court Jammu for his involvement in embezzling ₹19, 77, 200 intended for ATM cash deposits, a Crime Branch official said.

The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an accused for his alleged involvement in embezzlement of 19.77 lakh.

The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an accused for his alleged involvement in embezzlement of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.77 lakh. (Representational image)
The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an accused for his alleged involvement in embezzlement of 19.77 lakh. (Representational image)

A chargesheet against Vinod Kumar of Thather, Bantalab, Jammu, was filed in the Passenger Tax Court Jammu for his involvement in embezzling 19, 77, 200 intended for ATM cash deposits, a Crime Branch official said.

Kumar has been accused of criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of 19,77,200, funds designated for ATM cash deposits, thereby defrauding his employer, said the official.

The case, originally registered as FIR No. 08/2016 under sections 409/201 RPC at Police Station Akhnoor, was later transferred to the Crime Branch SCW Jammu for a detailed and professional investigation.

On March 20, 2025, the final chargesheet has been presented in the Passenger Tax Court, Jammu, for judicial proceedings.

Furthermore, three additional FIRs involving similar offenses were registered at Janipur, Bakshi Nagar, and Domana Police Stations. These cases were also transferred to the Crime Branch Jammu for comprehensive investigation. Of these, two chargesheets have already been submitted to the respective courts, while the case from Bakshi Nagar remains under investigation by the Special Crime Wing.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On