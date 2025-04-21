Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-DSGMC chief to appear in court as witness against Tytler

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2025 06:28 AM IST

In 2018, GK, as president of the DSGMC, made public a video sting operation in which Tytler purportedly accepted of having involved in the killing of innocent Sikhs and leading a mob at Pul Bangash Gurdwara.

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK will appear in Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, on Monday as a witness against Congress party leader Jagdish Tytler for his alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in New Delhi that led to killing of about 100 Sikhs.

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK will appear in Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, on Monday as a witness against Congress party leader Jagdish Tytler for his alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in New Delhi that led to killing of about 100 Sikhs. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK will appear in Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, on Monday as a witness against Congress party leader Jagdish Tytler for his alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in New Delhi that led to killing of about 100 Sikhs. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

In 2018, GK, as president of the DSGMC, made public a video sting operation in which Tytler purportedly accepted of having involved in the killing of innocent Sikhs and leading a mob at Pul Bangash Gurdwara. Subsequent to that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made GK a prosecution witness and later forensic examination by the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) of the video clip was also conducted corroborating that the recorded video is original. The voice samples of Tytler were also taken which were matched with Tytler’s voice by CFSL.

In the last hearing in the case on April 7, CBI began examination-in-chief of GK in which he told the court that he had received a pen drive containing alleged confession by Tytler about his role in killing of 100 Sikhs. On Monday the court will complete examination-in-chief, and the defense will start cross examination of GK. Advocate HS Phoolka is representing the riot victims and Naginder Singh Benipal will appear on behalf of GK.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-DSGMC chief to appear in court as witness against Tytler
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On