1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-DSGMC chief to appear in court as witness against Tytler

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK will appear in Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, on Monday as a witness against Congress party leader Jagdish Tytler for his alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in New Delhi that led to killing of about 100 Sikhs.

In 2018, GK, as president of the DSGMC, made public a video sting operation in which Tytler purportedly accepted of having involved in the killing of innocent Sikhs and leading a mob at Pul Bangash Gurdwara. Subsequent to that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made GK a prosecution witness and later forensic examination by the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) of the video clip was also conducted corroborating that the recorded video is original. The voice samples of Tytler were also taken which were matched with Tytler’s voice by CFSL.

In the last hearing in the case on April 7, CBI began examination-in-chief of GK in which he told the court that he had received a pen drive containing alleged confession by Tytler about his role in killing of 100 Sikhs. On Monday the court will complete examination-in-chief, and the defense will start cross examination of GK. Advocate HS Phoolka is representing the riot victims and Naginder Singh Benipal will appear on behalf of GK.