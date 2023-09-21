News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Oct 13

1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Oct 13

ByPress Trust of India
Sep 21, 2023 12:34 AM IST

A Delhi court will start hearing on October 13 the arguments on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi : A Delhi court will start hearing on October 13 the arguments on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A Delhi court will start hearing on October 13 the arguments on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
A Delhi court will start hearing on October 13 the arguments on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to start the proceedings on Wednesday, adjourned the matter on a prayer made by the counsel appearing for the accused.

The counsel prayed for adjournment, claiming that he needed time to approach the authorities concerned for certified copies of certain documents related to the case.

Tytler appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The judge allowed the accused’s plea after the CBI did not oppose the submissions.

“The counsel prayed for an adjournment. Same granted as not opposed to by Public Prosecutor for CBI. Put up on October 13, 2023, for arguments on the point of charge,” the judge said.

A magisterial court on September 11 sent a case to the district judge for further proceedings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out