1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Oct 13

New Delhi : A Delhi court will start hearing on October 13 the arguments on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to start the proceedings on Wednesday, adjourned the matter on a prayer made by the counsel appearing for the accused.

The counsel prayed for adjournment, claiming that he needed time to approach the authorities concerned for certified copies of certain documents related to the case.

Tytler appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The judge allowed the accused’s plea after the CBI did not oppose the submissions.

“The counsel prayed for an adjournment. Same granted as not opposed to by Public Prosecutor for CBI. Put up on October 13, 2023, for arguments on the point of charge,” the judge said.

A magisterial court on September 11 sent a case to the district judge for further proceedings.