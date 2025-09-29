1991 Nurpur Bedi fake encounter case: Mohali CBI court reopens trial after HC directions

The Mohali CBI court has summoned the accused to trial in the controversial 1991 Nurpur Bedi fake encounter case following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court. The case pertains to the alleged extra-judicial killing of Jagdish Singh, along with his four family members, during a police raid in Nurpur Bedi, Rupnagar district, on May 21, 1991. (HT)

Notices have been issued to the accused to appear before the court on November 1, 2025, bringing the decades-old case back into focus.

The development follows a revision petition filed by Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, brother of the deceased, Jagdish Singh, a PWD boatman.

Acting on the petition, the high court set aside the June 2023 CBI court order that had accepted the CBI’s fourth closure report and directed it to reconsider the matter in light of the available evidence.

The victims included Jagdish, his mother Surjit Kaur, 65, wife Baljinder Kaur, 35, their three-year-old daughter and an infant son. At the time, Jagdish was living at the farmhouse of his uncle KS Kauldhar, then additional district and sessions judge, Ferozepur.

According to the complaint filed in December 1991, a police team led by inspector Jaspal Singh, sub-inspector Balwant Singh and ASI Pritam Singh had raided the farmhouse.

Jagdish was allegedly tortured and killed, while his family members were also eliminated. Police later declared his body “unidentified” and handed it over for cremation. During the raid head constable Jaspal Singh was killed in firing and ASI Pritam Singh was injured.

Police had claimed they acted in self-defence and registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) against Paramjit Singh and others.

Over the years, the CBI filed four closure reports. The first three, submitted in 1999, 2003 and 2011, were rejected by the CBI court, with directions for further investigation. However, the fourth report filed in September 2020 was accepted in June 2023, dismissing the complainant’s protest petition.

Paramjit challenged the June 2023 order in the high court, leading to the trial being reopened.