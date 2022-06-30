Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked

The body was being taken for cremation when villagers noticed strangulation marks around the victim’s neck and alerted the police, who took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.; the accused was known to be a drug addict
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat. (Representative Image/HT File)
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 02:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night.

The body was being taken for cremation when villagers noticed strangulation marks around the victim’s neck and alerted the police, who took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.”

After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

