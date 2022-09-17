19-year-old electrocuted to death while working at farm in Zirakpur

A 19-year-old youth was electrocuted to death while working at a farm in Khijargarh village, Zirakpur, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a native of Dhamor in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Santosh’s father Mahesh said that his son had come here three weeks back in search of work and was electrocuted by the electric wires passing through the farm.

He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Investigating officer, ASI Jaswinder Singh, said that the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after the postmortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.