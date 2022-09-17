Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old electrocuted to death while working at farm in Zirakpur

19-year-old electrocuted to death while working at farm in Zirakpur

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:35 AM IST

The 19-year-old had come to Zirakpur three weeks back in search of work and was electrocuted by the electricity wires passing through a farm at Khijargarh village

The 19-year-old boy was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The 19-year-old boy was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 19-year-old youth was electrocuted to death while working at a farm in Khijargarh village, Zirakpur, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a native of Dhamor in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Santosh’s father Mahesh said that his son had come here three weeks back in search of work and was electrocuted by the electric wires passing through the farm.

He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Investigating officer, ASI Jaswinder Singh, said that the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after the postmortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out