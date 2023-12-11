close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old falls off 11th floor in Dera Bassi, dies

19-year-old falls off 11th floor in Dera Bassi, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 11, 2023 09:14 AM IST

According to Dera Bassi police, the youth lost balance and fell into a 3-foot-wide uncovered plumbing shaft, all the way to the ground floor

A 19-year-old youth fell to death from the roof of an 11-storey apartment building in Dera Bassi on Friday night.

Dera Bassi police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. (iStock)
Dera Bassi police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. (iStock)

The deceased, Amol Bansal, was a second-year BA student of SD College, Chandigarh.

According to police, Bansal went to the roof of SBP Housing Park Society with his friends late at night. There he lost balance and fell into a 3-foot-wide uncovered plumbing shaft, all the way to the ground floor.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he was declared dead. Police ruled out any foul play. The body was handed over to the family post autopsy on Saturday. Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

