19-year-old Ludhiana shooter to represent India at global stage

Harviraj Singh, a 19-year-old skeet shooter from Ludhiana, has scripted a major milestone in his young career after being selected for the Indian Junior Shooting Team. He will represent the country at two prestigious international events- the ISSF Junior World Cup in Cairo in April and the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany, in June. Harviraj Singh (HT Photo)

Harviraj’s selection follows a series of impressive performances on the national circuit. He emerged as the Youth National Champion at the 68th National Shooting Championships held in New Delhi in December 2025, a breakthrough achievement that firmly placed him among the country’s top young shooters. He continued his fine form by winning a bronze medal in the junior category at the 4th Digvijay Shooting Competition in Bhopal in January 2026. Soon after, he clinched first place in the junior category finals at the Indian Team Trials-2, also held in New Delhi, sealing his place in the national squad.

The son of a Ludhiana-based businessman, Harviraj said his family’s support played a crucial role in his sporting journey. He initially played basketball and remained actively involved in sports before taking up shooting in Class 11. His first major success came at the state level, where he won a bronze medal in his debut tournament.

Explaining the selection process, Harviraj said shooters are ranked based on the average of their performances across key competitions.

An alumnus of Sat Paul Mittal School, Harviraj is currently pursuing his graduation from SCD Government College. He credited Olympian and coach Mairaj Ahmad Khan for shaping his skills, and thanked Sat Paul Mittal School principal Bhupinder Gogia and SCD Government College principal Gursharan Singh Sandhu for their constant encouragement. With consistent performances and growing confidence, Harviraj Singh carries hopes of strong finishes on the global stage.