19-yr-old awarded six-year jail for snatching phone in Chandigarh

A local court on Tuesday awarded six-year jail to a 19-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh for snatching a mobile phone in Dariya in August 2022. Chandigarh police had arrested the snatcher and recovered the mobile phone from him.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Anuj, who was held guilty under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Raj Kumar Verma, resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had informed the police that he was visiting Chandigarh for an official trip in August 2022.

On August 31, at 11 pm, a youth snatched his mobile phone while he was taking a walk outside Hotel Royal Plaza in Dariya.

Following his complaint, police arrested the snatcher and recovered the mobile phone from him. The accused was later identified as Anuj, a cook at a liquor tavern in Dariya.

During court proceedings, the defence counsel pleaded that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. He said there had been a fight between Verma and Anuj over excess use of spices, following which Verma called the police and registered a false case.

Whereas, public prosecutor Hukam Singh argued that the complainant, his friend and the manager of the hotel supported the prosecution’s case.

After going through the arguments from both sides and documents presented, the court held Anuj guilty and awarded him six years in jail.

