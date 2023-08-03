19-yr-old woman hacked to death in Jagraon village

In a broad daylight murder, an unidentified man on Thursday hacked a 19-year-old woman to death after barging in her home in Cheemna village in Jagraon, police said. Police at the girl’s house in Cheemna village. (HT PHOTO)

While escaping, the accused also took away her mobile phone.

The accused was captured in the CCTVs installed outside a Gurdwara near the house while escaping. The broad daylight murder sent the police in a tizzy.

The victim, Gurmanjot Kaur, was present at home with her grandmother Harbans Kaur at the time of the incident, while her father Nirpal Singh and mother Paramjit Kaur had gone to Jagraon.

Harbans told police that she along with her granddaughter was present in the house. Gurmanjot went to the washroom built near cattle shed on the backside of the house when an unidentified man barged in the house from that side and hacked Gurmanjot to death.

Harbans said that after hearing her cries, she rushed to the washroom and saw a man fleeing. She raised an alarm following which neighbours gathered there.

The victim’s father said that Gurmanjot wanted to go abroad on study basis. She had appeared in IELTS and was awaiting the result.

Superintendent of police (SP, Head Quarters) Manwinderbir Singh and inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO at police station Sadar Jagraon reached the spot.

The SHO stated that snatching a mobile phone of the victim was not the motive behind the murder. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.