19-yr-old woman held for consuming drugs in open in Ludhiana

The local police arrested a 19-year-old woman after she was spotted consuming drugs in open in New Sundar Nagar on Lohara Road. H19-yr-old woman held for consuming drugs in open in Ludhiana

The Daba police filed an FIR against her on Wednesday. She was sent to one-day police custody for questioning by a local court on Thursday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The police have recovered a currency note of ₹10, a lighter, silver foil and an empty pouch from her possession. The woman had consumed all the drugs from the packet.

A case under sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against the accused at Daba Police station. The woman stated that she used to get the supply of the drugs at her home.

The woman told police that after the death of her mother, her father had a second marriage. Following some family issues, she started living separately in a rented accommodation in New Subhash Nagar. Her parents used to give her some money every month for her survival.

ASI Karnail Singh, additional SHO at Daba Police station, said that the woman stated that she had left studies after Class 12. She was introduced to drugs by some locals four months ago and she became addicted and started consuming drugs on a daily basis.

ASI Gurbaz Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police are trying to trace the drug suppliers.

It is not the first case in the city. Earlier, a young woman had reached a de-addiction center to get treatment. The addiction for drugs had forced her into prostitution. According to authorities, a drug de-addiction centre exclusively for women has been proposed in the city.

The Khanna police have arrested at least 11 people consuming drugs in 8 separate cases on Wednesday. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal stated that the police have initiated a drive to deter drug peddling.