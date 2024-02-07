 1-cr people have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics so far: Minister - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1-cr people have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics so far: Minister

1-cr people have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics so far: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

There are 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state – 236 in urban areas and 428 in rural areas – offering 80 types of free medicines and 38 types of free diagnostic tests, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said

The number of patients visiting the Aam Aadmi Clinics’ outpatient department in Punjab crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday, said health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh.

The number of patients visiting the Aam Aadmi Clinics’ outpatient department in Punjab crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday, said health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. (HT File)
The number of patients visiting the Aam Aadmi Clinics’ outpatient department in Punjab crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday, said health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. (HT File)

“Over 1 crore people in the state have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics over the last one-and-a-half year,” he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

There are 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state – 236 in urban areas and 428 in rural areas – offering 80 types of free medicines and 38 types of free diagnostic tests. All clinics are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitisation of registration, doctor consultation, investigations, and prescriptions, he said.

The minister chaired a virtual meeting with all the civil surgeons, deputy medical superintendents and senior medical officers (SMOs) to review the ongoing development projects, including free medicines, x-ray, ultrasound, the Farishtey Scheme and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Dr Balbir Singh asked the civil surgeons and senior medical officers to ensure that no patient has to go outside to purchase medicines. “All government health facilities have a sufficient stock of free medicines. Civil surgeons and SMOs have also been allocated funds to purchase medicines, in case they are short on any particular medicine,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On