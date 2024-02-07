1-cr people have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics so far: Minister

The number of patients visiting the Aam Aadmi Clinics’ outpatient department in Punjab crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday, said health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. The number of patients visiting the Aam Aadmi Clinics’ outpatient department in Punjab crossed the 1-crore mark on Tuesday, said health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. (HT File)

“Over 1 crore people in the state have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics over the last one-and-a-half year,” he said.

There are 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state – 236 in urban areas and 428 in rural areas – offering 80 types of free medicines and 38 types of free diagnostic tests. All clinics are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitisation of registration, doctor consultation, investigations, and prescriptions, he said.

The minister chaired a virtual meeting with all the civil surgeons, deputy medical superintendents and senior medical officers (SMOs) to review the ongoing development projects, including free medicines, x-ray, ultrasound, the Farishtey Scheme and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Dr Balbir Singh asked the civil surgeons and senior medical officers to ensure that no patient has to go outside to purchase medicines. “All government health facilities have a sufficient stock of free medicines. Civil surgeons and SMOs have also been allocated funds to purchase medicines, in case they are short on any particular medicine,” he added.