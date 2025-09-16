1st Kashmir-Delhi parcel train for perishable items flagged off

J&K lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first dedicated parcel train from Budgam to New Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. The aim is to provide a cheaper and reliable mode of transportation for perishable goods like fruits to terminal markets of the country, officials said. J&K LG Manoj Sinha flagging off a parcel train in Budgam on Monday. (HT)

The parcel train service will be operational on all days and is suitable for all parcel commodities, especially fruit.

“Every day 23 to 24 tonnes of apples and other perishable goods will be transported from here. It will significantly reduce transit time and increase income opportunities for thousands of farmers and boost the agricultural economy of the region,” the lieutenant governor said after flagging of the train service. The freight train service will transport apples and other perishable goods every day, he said.

Divisional railway manager Vivek Kumar termed it as a historic achievement and a matter of great pride for the railway. Senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal said it would revolutionise the field of freight transportation.

The eight-parcel van coach train, which has a total weight capacity of around 180 tonnes, will depart from Budgam at 6.15 am, take a halt at Jammu’s Bari Brahmana from 3 pm to 4.30 pm and reach Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi at 5.30 am next day. Officials said similar facilities will be launched from Anantnag also.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had requested the Centre to speed up the parcel train service due to frequent disruption of traffic on the Srinagar Jammu national highway.