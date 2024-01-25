1st PU committee meet : Student council divided over menstrual leave issue

The Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) members remained divided in the first meeting of the committee formed by the PU vice-chancellor to examine the menstrual leave issue which was organised on Wednesday with the Dean of University Instruction as the chairperson. The Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) members remained divided in the first meeting of the committee formed by the PU vice-chancellor to examine the menstrual leave issue which was organised on Wednesday with the Dean of University Instruction as the chairperson. (Representational image)

The issue was first raised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in the run up to the student council elections and it was their key promise. President Jatinder Singh had been following up on the issue and had also held a meeting regarding this in November.

All four student council members are members of the committee. However, vice-president Ranmeekjot Kaur and general secretary Deepak Goyat opposed the move. The committee pointed out that the matter has not yet been decided between the student council members and said a further meeting will be scheduled in the coming days to decide on the issue.

Speaking about this, Goyat said, “Students need only 75% attendance and further relaxations can also be given in genuine cases. Twelve leaves per month can be adjusted within this. Rather than making it a political issue, emphasis should be on developing infrastructure. The authorities should focus on cleanliness and install pad vending machines and make a common room for girls in every department where facilities like hot water bottles and medicines can be kept.” Ranmeekjot Kaur had also opposed the move citing women empowerment.

Jatinder Singh said, “I was unaware that the two members would oppose the move. It is hypocritical that the sole woman council member has also opposed this. We will submit proposals of universities where this initiative is already in place and a second meeting will be held to take a decision on this.”

Singh added that if the university doesn’t implement the decision, he and other members of his party will go on strike. Further, he added that other activities done by the student council like organising fests will be put on hold till this demand is not met by the authorities.

A professor who is a member of the committee on the condition of anonymity revealed that this is a policy matter, and as per protocol the committee will need to study how the policy is implemented in other varsities and a proposal will have to be made for how it will be implemented in PU. The next meeting will be scheduled once the proposal is submitted by Singh.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) had campaigned in elections regarding the issue actively in women’s hostels. They want 12 menstrual leaves per semester to be given to girl students while students themselves remain divided on the issue.

Student council vice-president Ranmeekjot Kaur said that while she is not in complete opposition to menstrual leaves, she feels there are still some issues that need to be addressed. “It would be a step back to implement this while women are now joining the army and other male-dominated fields. Menstruation is something that we become used to dealing with from school time, and the leaves can be adjusted with the 75% attendance rule. The current proposal would add up to 60 extra leaves per semester for students, which would eventually impact the quality of education that girls receive. It would also hurt our prospects during placements,” she said.