1st Sindhu Mahakumbh: Ladakh LG chairs preparatory meeting

Ladakh’s LG Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the upcoming Sindhu Mahakumbh 2026. Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta during the review meeting on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Terming it a symbol of Ladakh’s capability, discipline, and cultural pride, Gupta said, “It represents the collective spirit, organisational strength, and hospitality of the region while providing a platform to showcase Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage to the nation and the world. This landmark event will bring together thousands of devotees, dignitaries, and cultural troupes, reinforcing Ladakh’s status as a unique destination for spiritual, cultural, and tourism experiences,” he said, while chairing a high level meeting at Leh to review the arrangements for the upcoming festival.

The first Sindhu Mahakumbh 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 23–24 at the revered Sindhu Ghat.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Ashish Kundra; secretary, housing and urban development department, Sanjit Rodrigues; wildlife warden Mandeep Mittal; director tourism Tsering Paldan; ADC Leh Ghulam Mohd; SE PWD Dorjay Gyatso; assistant director tourism Leh Padma Angmo; and members of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti, including Bhupinder Kansil (General Secretary), Manoj Kumar Gogia (vice-president), and Jammu MLA Vikram Randhawa.

Emphasising the timeless principle of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, Gupta urged the administration to ensure that every pilgrim is welcomed with care, respect, and hospitality. He called for meticulous planning and coordinated efforts across departments to provide a safe, comfortable, and memorable experience for all visitors, reflecting Ladakh’s tradition of warmth and excellence in service.

He also assured that the UT administration will provide full support to ensure that the event is seamless, comfortable, and memorable for all devotees and visitors. He stressed that all departments must prepare detailed, time-bound action plans covering logistics, security, medical services, and all aspects of visitor management, with regular progress review.