 2 1997-batch IPS officers set to get higher pay than their seniors
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
2 1997-batch IPS officers set to get higher pay than their seniors

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 26, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Officials, however, said that since the pay of 1997-batch IPS officers has been refixed in a higher-level of pay matrix, this will pave the way for refixation of pay of four 1996-batch IPS officers, Mamta Singh, M Ravi Kiran, KK Rao and Hanif Qureshi (presently on central deputation). The home department is also likely to issue a clarificatory order in this regard on April 26.

Even as 1996-batch IPS officers in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) are yet to get a higher pay grade, the Haryana government has ordered refixation of the pay of two 1997 batch IPS officers, Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar following their promotion in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP). The pay of the 1997-batch IPS officers has been refixed with effect from July 1, 2024, in level 15 in pay matrix, said an order of April 23.

Even as 1996-batch IPS officers in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) are yet to get a higher pay grade, the Haryana government has ordered refixation of the pay of two 1997 batch IPS officers, Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar following their promotion in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Even as 1996-batch IPS officers in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) are yet to get a higher pay grade, the Haryana government has ordered refixation of the pay of two 1997 batch IPS officers, Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar following their promotion in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In what seems to be an oversight, four 1996-batch IPS officers who were promoted to the ADGP rank in May 2022 are still to get their pay refixed in level 15 in pay matrix.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 1997-batch IPS officers set to get higher pay than their seniors
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
