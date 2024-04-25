 2 Agniveer aspirants die as truck rams into their bike in Ambala - Hindustan Times
2 Agniveer aspirants die as truck rams into their bike in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal/ambala:
Apr 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Parveen Kumar from Charkhi Dadri and Mohammad Aamir of Yamunanagar district.

Two aspirants of Agniveer exam of the Army died while their friend was injured after a pick-up truck allegedly rammed into their bike on the NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.

Two aspirants of Agniveer exam of the Army died while their friend was injured after a pick-up truck allegedly rammed into their bike on the NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. (Representational image)
Two aspirants of Agniveer exam of the Army died while their friend was injured after a pick-up truck allegedly rammed into their bike on the NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Parveen Kumar from Charkhi Dadri and Mohammad Aamir of Yamunanagar district.

Inspector Dalip Kumar, SHO, Parao police station said that the duo had come to give Agniveer exam at a private online examination centre along the highway.

“Aamir had come with his friend to the centre and had given lift to Parveen. They were hit by the pick-up that was going towards Shahabad. A case has been lodged,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 Agniveer aspirants die as truck rams into their bike in Ambala
Follow Us On