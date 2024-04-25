2 Agniveer aspirants die as truck rams into their bike in Ambala

Two aspirants of Agniveer exam of the Army died while their friend was injured after a pick-up truck allegedly rammed into their bike on the NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Two aspirants of Agniveer exam of the Army died while their friend was injured after a pick-up truck allegedly rammed into their bike on the NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Parveen Kumar from Charkhi Dadri and Mohammad Aamir of Yamunanagar district.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Inspector Dalip Kumar, SHO, Parao police station said that the duo had come to give Agniveer exam at a private online examination centre along the highway.

“Aamir had come with his friend to the centre and had given lift to Parveen. They were hit by the pick-up that was going towards Shahabad. A case has been lodged,” he added.