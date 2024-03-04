2 arrested from Goa for INLD Haryana chief Rathee’s murder

In a joint operation carried out by special cell unit of the Delhi Police and Haryana Police, two accused, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan on February 25, were arrested from a resort in Goa on late Monday night. According to police sources, both the accused are associated with gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. In a joint operation carried out by special cell unit of the Delhi Police and Haryana Police, two accused, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kisan on February 25, were arrested from a resort in Goa on late Monday night. (ANI File Photo)

Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Jain said that two arrested accused have been identified as Ashish and Saurabh of Nangloi in Delhi and they are carrying out raids to arrest the other two accused, Nakul and Atul.

“The i20 car used by the attackers was earlier recovered from Rewari. The accused mentioned in the first information report (FIR) are appearing before the special investigation team (SIT) and our team are questioning them,” Jain added.

The SP said that both the accused will be brought to Bahadurgarh and will be taken on remand after producing them before a local court.

The Jhajjar police on Saturday had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for giving information about Atul of Najafgarh in Delhi, Nakul Sangwan alias Deepak of Narnaul, Saurabh and Ashish, both residents of Nangloi in Delhi.

The police had also arrested a man identified as Dalip Singh of Balotra district in Rajasthan for threatening the family members of Rathee and asking them not to talk about Rathee’s murder before the media.

Nafe Singh Rathee, state president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on February 25. In the attack, INLD worker Jai Kishan who was travelling with Nafe Singh Rathee in the same vehicle also died.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP government of failing to provide security to Rathee, despite there being a threat to the deceased’s life.