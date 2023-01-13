2 arrested in Ambala with 7 pistols

The CIA-1 unit of the police has arrested two members of a gang and seized seven illegal country-made pistols along with five cartridges from their possession, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Bandhan Sharma and Aman Sonkar, alias Bond, both residents of Ambala Cantonment. They were presented before a court that sent them to two days of remand.

Two illegal country-made pistols and one cartridge were seized from Bandhan Sharma, while five country-made pistols along with four cartridges were seized from Aman.

Both were arrested in separate cases by the team from different locations after inputs on them were received that they were roaming along with illegal weapons, Randhawa said.

“Both accused were wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged at Ambala Cantt police station. It was also revealed that a total of eight cases were registered against Aman in different police stations,” the SP added.