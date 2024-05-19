2 bikers gets entangled in wires after electricity pole collapse in Mohali, injured

A motorcyclist and a scooterist were injured after they got entangled in wires following the collapse of an electricity pole on the Phase 3B2/5 stretch on Friday evening. One of the victims suffered grievous head injury despite wearing a helmet, after falling on the road. The other victim, who was wearing a turban, sustained minor injuries. (iStock)

The pole collapse snapped power in parts of Phases 3B1, 3, 4 and 5 for around two hours, besides leading to traffic snarls on the busy road during evening hours.

After no ambulance reached the spot, the injured men were rushed to a hospital on motorcycles by onlookers.

Harjit Singh, an onlooker, said after the electricity pole fell, a car passed over the wires and two men, riding a scooter and a motorcycle, got entangled in the wires, causing them to fall on the road. The power was disconnected as the pole collapsed, else the duo could have been electrocuted, he added.

Meanwhile, Taranjit Singh, executive engineer, PSPCL, Mohali, said an unidentified truck had ploughed into the pole causing it to collapse. It was reinstalled around 10.30 pm on Friday.

“Electricity supply was restored soon after by shifting the load. The incident caused power outage in some areas, but our team acted swiftly and restored the supply,” Taranjit added.