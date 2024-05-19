 2 bikers gets entangled in wires after electricity pole collapse in Mohali, injured - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 bikers gets entangled in wires after electricity pole collapse in Mohali, injured

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 19, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Harjit Singh, an onlooker, said after the electricity pole fell, a car passed over the wires and two men, riding a scooter and a motorcycle, got entangled in the wires, causing them to fall on the road; the power was disconnected as the pole collapsed, else the duo could have been electrocuted, he added

A motorcyclist and a scooterist were injured after they got entangled in wires following the collapse of an electricity pole on the Phase 3B2/5 stretch on Friday evening.

One of the victims suffered grievous head injury despite wearing a helmet, after falling on the road. The other victim, who was wearing a turban, sustained minor injuries. (iStock)
One of the victims suffered grievous head injury despite wearing a helmet, after falling on the road. The other victim, who was wearing a turban, sustained minor injuries. (iStock)

The pole collapse snapped power in parts of Phases 3B1, 3, 4 and 5 for around two hours, besides leading to traffic snarls on the busy road during evening hours.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One of the victims suffered grievous head injury despite wearing a helmet, after falling on the road. The other victim, who was wearing a turban, sustained minor injuries.

After no ambulance reached the spot, the injured men were rushed to a hospital on motorcycles by onlookers.

Harjit Singh, an onlooker, said after the electricity pole fell, a car passed over the wires and two men, riding a scooter and a motorcycle, got entangled in the wires, causing them to fall on the road. The power was disconnected as the pole collapsed, else the duo could have been electrocuted, he added.

Meanwhile, Taranjit Singh, executive engineer, PSPCL, Mohali, said an unidentified truck had ploughed into the pole causing it to collapse. It was reinstalled around 10.30 pm on Friday.

“Electricity supply was restored soon after by shifting the load. The incident caused power outage in some areas, but our team acted swiftly and restored the supply,” Taranjit added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 bikers gets entangled in wires after electricity pole collapse in Mohali, injured

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On