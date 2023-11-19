close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 Bishnoi gang shooters held for firing at immigration centre owner

2 Bishnoi gang shooters held for firing at immigration centre owner

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 19, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Karnal unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra earlier this month.

The Karnal unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra earlier this month.

The Karnal unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra earlier this month. (HT Photo)
The Karnal unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra earlier this month. (HT Photo)

They were identified as Aman alias Changa and Deepak alias Dippi, both locals. The force also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from them.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Unit in-charge inspector Deepender said that the duo had on November 9 fired two rounds at Satender Pal Singh, owner of Vertex Overseas and resident of Sector-3 in Kurukshetra, with the intention of murder and a case was registered.

“Earlier in September, he had received several calls and messages from international numbers and a letter with the name of Lawrence Bishnoi demanding extortion money of 2 crore…The accused disclosed that they are members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out