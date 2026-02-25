2 BKI operatives held from Jalandhar; arms, ammo recovered

The Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit of Jalandhar has busted a module backed by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in firing incidents linked to extortion with the arrest of its two key operatives and recovered one .32 bore pistol along with magazines and eight cartridges from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons were acting on the directions of their foreign-based handlers—Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Sushant Chopra—who are associated with the BKI.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sunny and Rawal, both residents of Kulam village in SBS Nagar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons were acting on the directions of their foreign-based handlers—Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Sushant Chopra—who are associated with the BKI. As per the probe, the accused allegedly fired gunshots twice at the residence of a travel agent in the Garhshankar area to extort money, he said.

Sharing operational details, he said that in an intelligence-led operation, teams from CI, Jalandhar, arrested both the accused linked to the BKI from the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, near Lidhran underbridge at Suranussi in Jalandhar, and recovered weapons from their possession.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages and identify other members of this module. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

The FIR has been registered under sections 111 (organised crime) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 25(1-B) (a) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.