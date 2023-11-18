close_game
2 booked for 86 lakh cash fraud in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 18, 2023 06:10 AM IST

The accused were identified as Sushil, a resident of Kaithal, and Vijay, a local.

The police here on Friday booked two employees of an ATM cash loading company for an alleged misappropriation of funds worth 86 lakh.

The police in Karnal on Friday booked two employees of an ATM cash loading company for an alleged cash fraud worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86 lakh. (Representational image)
The police in Karnal on Friday booked two employees of an ATM cash loading company for an alleged cash fraud worth 86 lakh. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Sushil, a resident of Kaithal, and Vijay, a local.

They allegedly misappropriated the cash while loading it in different ATMs of the town, police said.

The misappropriation of the money came to light during the internal audit of the company, they added.

In his complaint to the police, Rajeev Kumar, branch manager (Karnal) in CMS Info System Limited, alleged that the company had appointed Sushil and Vijay as custodians to load the money in 33 ATMs in Karnal.

They are the only ones with the authority to generate ATM operation passwords through mobile software, he said.

So far, Rajeev said that the company has conducted the audit of only five ATMs and found 86,04,00 cash short, while the audit of the remaining ATMs was underway.

Rajeev also alleged that when he sought an explanation from Sushil, he was unable to provide any satisfactory explanation. Thereafter, he tried to approach Vijay, but found him missing for the last two days.

On his complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 406 and 381 of the Indian Penal Code at Karnal City police station, police said.

