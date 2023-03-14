2 celebratory firing cases in 3 weeks: Yamunanagar SP says violators to lose arms licence

In wake of two celebratory firing cases coming to the fore from Yamunanagar in the last three weeks, superintendent of police Mohit Handa on Monday said that the violators would lose their arms licence. On Saturday, two persons were booked after a video of shots being fired in the air during wedding celebrations in Yamunanagar’s Old Hamida, went viral on social media. (HT Photo)

“Licensed pistols are meant for personal safety; not for celebratory firing. We have taken strict action in the two cases that were reported recently. Public should only keep the weapons for safety and if found involved in such activities, their licence will be cancelled,” the SP said in a statement.

“Celebratory gunfire or firing” is the illegal practice of using firearms in public gatherings, religious places, marriage parties or other functions.

On Saturday, two persons were booked after a video of shots being fired in the air during wedding celebrations in Yamunanagar’s Old Hamida, went viral on social media. The accused were identified as Sandeep, the groom, and his friend Robin. The act had put the lives of guests as well as the neighbours watching the celebrations from their rooftops at risk.

Yamunanagar City station house officer, inspector Kawaljeet Singh, said, “Sandeep was arrested while his weapon seized. The process to cancel his arms licence has been initiated. The other accused Robin remains on run and will be arrested soon.”

No arrests yet in Feb 21 firing case

On February 21, another video, reportedly from Buria area, of similar firing was circulated on social media, following which five men were booked. No arrests have been made in this case yet, Buria SHO, sub-inspector Ishwar Singh confirmed.

“The accused had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail, after it was dismissed by a local court. A reply will be filed and further action will be taken accordingly,” Singh told HT.

Haryana banned celebratory firing in 2016

Haryana government had banned the carrying of arms at wedding functions in 2016, following the death of an orchestra dancer in celebratory firing at a marriage event in Punjab’s Bathinda.

According to Section 25 of the Arms Act, “Whoever uses firearm in a rash or negligent manner or in celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to rupees one lakh, or with both.”

Celebrations gone awry in past

On Sunday, a woman, who worked as a daily wager, was killed in a celebratory firing during a post-wedding function in Fatehabad.

In 2018, the 14-year-old son of a daily wager was shot dead in Nachron village, under the limits of Jathlana police station. Police later arrested Sazid Khan, an aide of the then BJP MLA Sham Singh Rana, now in INLD, for opening fire and Rajesh Kumar, the owner of the weapon.

In 2017, 36-year-old NRI bridegroom, Vikram Vohra, was killed in a celebratory firing in Kaithal.

In 2016, a self-styled godwoman, Sadhvi Deva Thakur was arrested after she and her associates fired from a revolver leading to death of one person and injuries to four others during a wedding ceremony in Karnal