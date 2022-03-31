2 cops among 5 sacked from services over ‘terror links’ in Jammu and Kashmir

Five government employees were sacked on Wednesday as per the Jammu and Kashmir government order for their alleged links with militant groups or anti-national elements.

Among the dismissed government employees two are police constables. These employees were dismissed on the instructions of J&K Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha and identified as constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir from Pulwama, computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray from Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, constable Shahid Hussain Rather of Baramulla, and nursing orderly in the health department Sharafat Ahmad Khan from Keran, Kupwara.

So far, more than 20 government employees and officials have been sacked by the administration in the past one year over their alleged links with militants.

In April last year, the L-G had set up a special task force to scrutinise and recommend cases for removal from government services for alleged terror links, under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

The government had last year also terminated the services of Anees-Us-Islam, grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was working as a research officer at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre. Two sons of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin were also sacked along with 11 government employees in July last year. The dismissal of employees had earlier attracted sharp criticism from mainstream political parties and employees’ unions, who alleged that the sackings were carried out on “flimsy grounds”.