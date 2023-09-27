2 cops killed as SUV falls into gorge after being hit by another vehicle in Ramban

Two policemen died and two others, another cop and a government teacher, injured after a police vehicle was hit by another vehicle that sent it rolling down into a gorge in Ramban district’s Rajgarh area on Wednesday, said officials. The accident occurred at 2.50 pm. Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The police vehicle (a Tata Sumo) was hit by another vehicle on a link road near Baglihar hydel project. The police vehicle consequently rolled down into a gorge that left a SPO and a selection grade constable dead and two others injured.” (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as special police officer (SPO) Swami Raj and selection grade constable Parvaiz Ahmed of Rajgarh.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The police vehicle (a Tata Sumo) was hit by another vehicle on a link road near Baglihar hydel project. The police vehicle consequently rolled down into a gorge that left a SPO and a selection grade constable dead and two others injured.”

She informed that the police vehicle met with the accident near the dam site.

The injured were identified as constable Sewa Singh of Rajgarh and government teacher Joginder Singh of Kumait.

According to Chanderkote SHO inspector Padam Dev Singh, the police vehicle was on its way to Rajgarh from Chanderkote when the accident took place.

Soon after the mishap, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and troops of a nearby army unit, who shifted the victims to Ramban district hospital.

The medical superintendent the district hospital, Dr Virender Trisal, said, SPO Swami Raj was declared brought dead while selection grade constable Parvaiz Ahmed died during treatment. Constable Sewa Singh of Darman Rajgarh and government schoolteacher Joginder Singh were attended upon and then referred to the Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!