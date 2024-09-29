2 cr for martyrs, task force for drug menace among Congress’ poll promises in Haryana

The Haryana Congress on Saturday rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 state polls promising a special task force to combat the drug menace. Congress leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Ashok Gehlot with others during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (PTI)

Releasing a detailed election manifesto for the 2024 assembly elections, the Congress promised to provide jobs to retired Agniveers and restart the ‘Padak Lao-Pad Pao’ scheme for sportspersons and a kisan commission to provide debt relief to farmers.

The detailed election manifesto is beside the ‘seven guarantees’ already announced by the party. The guarantees include doubling the social security pension for the elderly, the widows and the disabled to ₹6,000 per month, a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 to all women, free electricity of up to 300 units for domestic consumers and subsidised cooking gas cylinders for ₹500 promised by the party earlier.

As per the manifesto, a memorial will be built at the Singhu or Tikri border in memory of 736 farmers who died during the stir and government jobs will be given to the family members.

“Cases registered against the farmers by BJP will be reviewed and withdrawn. A kisan commission will be formed to provide debt relief for farmers through loan waivers. Every grain of the farmer will be bought on the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), the manifesto further promises.

Observer for Haryana elections and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Udai Bhan and manifesto committee chairperson Geeta Bhukkal were present at the release of the detailed manifesto at Chandigarh.

Reacting to detailed manifesto leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the Congress’ ‘incoming government’ in Haryana will end ‘the decade of pain’ and the party has resolved to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that in a decade, the BJP has snatched away Haryana’s prosperity, dreams and power.

““The incoming Congress government will end the ‘decade of pain’, it is our resolve to fulfill the hopes, aspirations and dreams of every Haryana resident,” he said.

The party also announced the recruitment of 2 lakh persons in government jobs and the formulation of a policy to accommodate the employees of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam by increasing their salaries.

As per the manifesto, an honorarium of ₹2 crore and a government job will be given to the family of martyred soldiers.

Temporary sanitation workers will be given permanent jobs and employees engaged in sewer cleaning will get an additional payment of ₹5,000 along with insurance of ₹30 lakh, the manifesto said.

A total of 21 welfare boards, including welfare boards for the Brahmin, Punjabi and Sunar communities, will be formed and reorganised for the betterment of various sections and society. Unnecessary portals like Parivar Pehchan Patra, Meri Fasal Mera Byora will be shut down, a Congress spokesperson said.

Manifesto committee chairperson Geeta Bhukkal said the BJP has released a ‘jumla patra’, whereas Congress has prepared its manifesto after discussing financial aspects.

She said that a separate state teacher selection commission will be formed to recruit teachers in schools. “Kisan Model Schools will be revived and model schools will be built in every block. A university will be established in Kurukshetra in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, a state university in Mewat, a big university in the name of Guru Ravidas,” she added.

Under the Indira Ladli Behan Samman Yojana, every woman between 18 and 60 years of age will be given ₹2,000 per month. There will be 33 % reservation for women in Haryana government jobs. There will be 50 % reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies, the manifesto further promises.

Bhukkal said on the lines of Rajasthan’s Chiranjeevi Yojana, a cashless insurance scheme will be implemented in Haryana for free treatment up to ₹25 lakh.

Bhukkal said the recruitments put on hold by the BJP government will be completed soon. The manifesto also promises the reorganisation of the Haryana minority commission and polls for the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee will be held soon.

The party has also promised to restart the old pension scheme (OPS) for employees and a committee will be formed to remove salary anomalies.