close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 criminals injured in exchange of fire in Punjab's Mohali

2 criminals injured in exchange of fire in Punjab's Mohali

PTI |
Dec 16, 2023 02:37 PM IST

2 criminals injured in exchange of fire in Punjab's Mohali

Prince alias Paramveer, a resident of Rajpura, and Karamjit, from Kurukshetra, were involved in several crimes, including car snatching, they said.

HT Image
HT Image

Police had prior information that some notorious criminals were roaming around in Mohali, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

When a police team tried to intercept a vehicle near Landran Road here, the occupants of the car attempted to flee, police said.

Later, the accused opened fire at police and in retaliatory firing, both the accused suffered bullet injuries in their legs, the SSP said.

The duo was roaming around in a snatched vehicle, police said, adding that two weapons had been recovered from them.

During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed that they were involved in several car snatching incidents and extortion.

They have been admitted to a local hospital, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out