2 days after parents’ arrest, Goldy Brar ‘threatens’ Punjab govt, cops

Two days after Punjab Police arrested the parents of gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, from a hotel in Amritsar, the gangster reportedly issued a threat to the state government and police in an audio message. Goldy Brar

In the clip, the speaker, claiming to be Goldy Brar and believed to be hiding in the United States, warned authorities against targeting the family members of gangsters.

He also claimed responsibility for killing one of the accused in the 2020 murder of Gurlal Singh Brar, a cousin of Goldy Brar, near the senior superintendent of police’s office in Mohali on Wednesday.

“Your agencies have failed to locate me… Now you have arrested my parents. Do you think this will scare us? It will not,” Brar said in the purported audio. While HT could not verify the authenticity of the audio clip, a senior police official said the voice “appears to be that of Goldy Brar”.

In the message, Brar warned that gangsters know the locations of family members of police officers and politicians abroad. “You are limited to Punjab. Our people are spread across the globe. If we want, we can kill one person every day. Do not commit atrocities against us, or we will respond in the same way,” he said.

He described the arrest of his parents, who were on a pilgrimage to the Golden Temple, as an attempt to intimidate him.

Goldy Brar’s father, Shamsher Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, and his mother, Pritpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were arrested on Monday under the state government’s anti-gangster drive, Operation Prahaar. The arrests were made in connection with an extortion and criminal intimidation case registered at Muktsar Sadar police station in December 2024. The case involved death threats and a ransom demand of ₹50 lakh to a schoolteacher from Udekaran village.

Shamsher Singh had been compulsorily retired from police service in 2021 following alleged involvement in a murder case. A court has remanded Brar’s parents to three days of police custody. They are scheduled to be produced before the court again on January 30.

Goldy Brar, a notorious gangster, has been wanted by multiple states in connection with high-profile cases, including murder and extortion. His parents’ arrest comes amid intensified action by Punjab Police against organised crime networks.