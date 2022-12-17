2 days on, boyfriend, 3 aides arrested for 18-yr-old’s murder

Two days after the body of an 18-year-old Class 11 student was found in a field in Bhamian Kalan, police have arrested her 20-year-old boyfriend, Prem Paswan, and his three accomplices for her murder.

Paswan worked as a labourer in Bhamian Kalan. His three accomplices have been identified as Ajit Kumar, Vikas Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, all residents of Tajpur village. Police have recovered a motorcycle from their possession, which they had used to dump the victim’s body.

Paswan had been in a relationship with the victim, Anchal of Tajpur village, for the past six months.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Anchal had taken an auto rickshaw from Samrala Chowk with Prem on December 14, after she appeared for an exam at a government school in Division Number 3 area.

“They got off at the Bhamian Kalan bus stop and went to Prem’s rented accommodation, where they got into a verbal spat over her alleged relationship with another man, Prince, after which Prem strangled her to death. He locked the body in his house and then went out to seek help from his aides to dump the body,” Sidhu said.

The police commissioner added that in the wee hours of December 15, Ajit and Vikas wrapped the body in a blanket, took it to a field on their bike and dumped it there. Prem and Neeraj dumped her school bag and shoes in another area.

Police had formed separate teams to solve the case and procured CCTV footage where Paswan was captured near his rented accommodation with Aanchal.

Police rounded up Prem for questioning and he confessed to his crime during the interrogation. Based on information provided by him, police nabbed his three aides.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-2, said that Prem claimed during interrogation that he strangled Aanchal to death in the heat of the moment and did not plan to kill her.

A missing complaint had earlier been registered by the victim’s father, Ganga Charan, who is a street vendor. The girl’s autopsy report confirmed that she had been strangled to death.