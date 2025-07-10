2 days on, woman, 3 juveniles held for stabbing teen to death in Maloya

Two days after a teen was stabbed to death at Maloya, the police arrested four accused, including a mother-son duo, on Wednesday. Three of the accused are juvenile boys. Police said the victim had scuffled with the accused in Jhampur village in Mohali on July 3. The attackers had come to avenge that attack, police said. Two days after a teen was stabbed to death at Maloya, the police arrested four accused, including a mother-son duo, on Wednesday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Three accused are residents of Jhampur village in Mohali, while the fourth one is a resident of Daddu Majra Colony in Chandigarh. Police have recovered two knives and one rickshaw used in the crime.

The case was registered on the statement of Vinay Rawat, a resident of Jhampur, in which he stated that on July 7, he and his younger brother and another friend went to the market to get the brakes of his owner’s Activa repaired. In the meantime, a woman and three boys came in an E-rickshaw and started fighting with him. One of the juveniles stabbed the complainant’s brother in the chest, while the others also attacked him.

The complainant’s brother was seriously injured and rushed to the GMSH 16 for treatment where the doctor declared him dead.