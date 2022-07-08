2 dead, 48 injured as bus plunges into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur
Two people were killed, while 48 others were injured when a bus shuttling a wedding party plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday evening.
The bus was on its way to Majouri from Gundia in Ramnagar when the driver lost control over the wheel at Keya Morh, sending the bus down the gorge.
Inspector Pushpinder Singh, the Ramnagar station house officer, said, “The mishap took place in a remote hilly area, which only had a dirt road. The bus hit a tree while rolling down the gorge, which reduced the impact, and perhaps saved several lives.”
“Of the 48 injured, 14 were referred to the Udhampur district hospital, while the remaining are being treated at the Ramnagar sub-district hospital,” he added.
Soon after the mishap, a police party, also comprising senior officers, rushed to the spot and helped evacuated the injured persons to the Ramnagar sub-district hospital.”
Expressing grief on the tragedy, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted, “Saddened to receive the news of road accident at Majodi, in Ramnagar area of district Udhampur. My condolences to the bereaved families. All possible help is being provided to the injured, and those referred for further treatment will be accordingly shifted.”
-
2 brothers killed as wall collapses at construction site in HP’s Una
Two brothers were killed when a wall at a construction site collapsed at Bathoo Village in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Thursday. The victims, Munjamin Basi, 22, and Mubarik Basi, 25, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were labourers. Haroli deputy superintendent of police Anil Patial said the incident took place when three labourers were installing a conveyer belt at a stone crusher. Their colleague, Dilshad, is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.
-
Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur
The 'Fit 50 Women's Trans-Himalayan Expedition' team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.
-
Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs
A soldier succumbed to The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment's injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district . The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Army porter injured in mine blast An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
-
J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the 'Statue of Peace' of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar. Shah said the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.
-
J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics