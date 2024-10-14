2 dead as car hits toll staffers in Una

Two staff members at the Ajouli toll barrier in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh were killed on Monday and another was critically injured after a ‘rashly-driven’ car rammed into them, officials said. The mangled remains of the car after the accident at Ajouli toll barrier in Una district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 4 pm.

Police said Ranjeet Singh, 45, of Kuthera Kherla in Amb tehsil and Parvinder Singh, 33, of Tikri Baghedi in Solan district were killed in the incident. While one of the victims died at the scene, the other succumbed during treatment.

The critically injured staff member has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Police officials said the driver, who has been detained, may have lost control of the vehicle, which led to the incident. Una assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjeev Bhatia said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the employees were on duty at the Ajouli barrier when a car travelling from Nangal to Santokhgarh went out of control and crashed into the toll booth,.

The bodies have been sent to Una regional hospital for post--mortems.