2 dead employees named in list: Error-ridden transfer list leaves Jammu power devp dept red faced

A “human error” has left the power development department (PDD) red faced after a recent transfer list of assistant executive engineers (AEEs) included the names of two employees who had passed away. The list was endorsed by Zakir Hussain Wani, additional secretary to the government, PDD. (File)

As if the gaffe was not enough, six in-charge AEEs were transferred at places where the discom company--Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL)--had already posted staff as an internal adjustment before the administrative head issued the transfer order.

PDD is the overarching J&K government department responsible for electricity infrastructure. JPDCL, on the other hand, is the specific power utility company under the PDD that handles electricity distribution and billing for the Jammu region.

In the 82-member transfer list, issued on April 15 by Ashwani Kumar, financial commissioner, PDD, Anita Karalia’s name was at number 31 and Pawan Dev Singh’s at number 40; both are no longer alive. Anita died on December 2 last year while Pawan Dev died on March 26 this year. The list of 82 AEEs was prepared by the administrative department at the civil secretariat.

The list was endorsed by Zakir Hussain Wani, additional secretary to the government, PDD.

As per the order, Anita was posted at the office of the Superintending Engineer Planning (JPDCL), Jammu and was transferred to SD Canal, ED-I, Para, JPDCL vice Balvinder.

Similarly, Pawan Dev Singh’s existing post was shown as “on deputation to PWD (R&B) department,” and he was transferred to TLMD-II, SD-I, JKPTCL Jammu against an available vacancy.

Similarly, six other in-charge AEEs—Anshu Sharma, Romi Gupta, Amandeep Kour, Balvinder, Parool Bhandral, and Charanjeet Singh—were “transferred” to posts already filled by the JPDCL.

Officials from both JPDCL and PDD have admitted to the lapses.

“There are two AEEs, who are dead and six AEEs have been posted at places where there was no vacancy because the JPDCL had transferred staff on an internal basis,” said a JPDCL official.

Saying this happened due to human error and a communication gap, PDD financial commissioner Kumar, speaking to HT over the phone, said, “Though the list will not be rescinded, we will adopt course correction wherever mistakes have been committed.”

He attributed the problem to the discom (JPDCL), which, he said, did not update the secretariat about their internal adjustment.

“One death was very recent. The employee died when the file was being processed and then the Discom on its own had transferred some staff as part of internal adjustments and did not inform us,” said Kumar.

He, however, assured that the issue will be resolved amicably.