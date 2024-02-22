2 Delhi-based foreigners arrested with 85 gm cocaine in Chandigarh

Two foreigners, who had allegedly been supplying heroin to a Chandigarh resident, were arrested with 84.85 gm cocaine in New Delhi , cops said on Wednesday. This was the first case registered at the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station in Sector 11. Two foreigners, who had allegedly been supplying heroin to a Chandigarh resident, were arrested with 84.85 gm cocaine in New Delhi , cops said on Wednesday. This was the first case registered at the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station in Sector 11. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused are Charlie Sagna of Senegal and Daniel Ayitey of Nigeria. They were arrested on the basis of a statement given by Deepak Thapa of Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, who was arrested with 19.77 gm heroin and 20.20 gm cocaine on February 16.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ANTF officials said that Deepak, who was earlier in custody on murder charges, came in contact with a Nigerian national, Ola, who was in judicial custody in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Burail Jail . After being released, Thapa remained in touch with Ola, and through him came in contact with some other drug suppliers residing in New Delhi, who started delivering drugs to Deepak. During a four-day police remand, Thapa disclosed that he had purchased drugs in bulk from the two New Delhi-based accused.

Acting on the tip off, an ANTF team conducted a raid in New Delhi and arrested the two accused from Vikas Nagar on February 19, 2024, while they were on their way to deliver drugs on a bike. Cops recovered 84.85 gm of cocaine balls from their possession.

The accused, Charlie Sagna, initially identified himself as Muagba John alias Nabake, to the police at the time of arrest. Police said that he had come to India in July 2023 and his visa had already expired. His accomplice, Daniel Ayitey, had managed to get a fake visa from Ghana after he was unable to procure one on his Nigerian passport, and had entered India on a medical visa for two months. His passport had also already expired.

Cops carried out a raid at their residence in New Delhi and recovered packing material for drugs as well as a drug weighing machine. They were arrested under Sections 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 419 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.