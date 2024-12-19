Menu Explore
2 dozen passengers injured after bus overturns in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 19, 2024 06:26 AM IST

A spokesman of Bhiwani police said that the incident occurred after a tyre burst while the bus was being driven at high speed.

Nearly two dozen passengers sustained minor injuries after a Haryana roadways bus, travelling from Bhiwani to Hisar skidded off the road and overturned on Wednesday.

Bhiwani roadways general manager Deepak Kundu said that the incident occurred when the bus driver tried to overtake a standing tractor-trolley and suddenly the tractor driver started the vehicle, and the bus skidded off the road and overturned. (HT Photo)
Bhiwani roadways general manager Deepak Kundu said that the incident occurred when the bus driver tried to overtake a standing tractor-trolley and suddenly the tractor driver started the vehicle, and the bus skidded off the road and overturned. (HT Photo)

Dr Sahil, medical officer at government hospital in Bawani Khera said that 11 persons with injuries were brought to the hospital, out of which three, who had sustained major injuries, were referred to Rohtak’s post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS). He said that some patients were rushed to civil hospital, Bhiwani.

Bhiwani roadways general manager Deepak Kundu said that the incident occurred when the bus driver tried to overtake a standing tractor-trolley and suddenly the tractor driver started the vehicle, and the bus skidded off the road and overturned.

Sangita, a passenger, who is undergoing treatment at Bhiwani civil hospital said that the bus was driven at high speed and the driver lost control over the wheel.

