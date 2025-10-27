Edit Profile
    Punjab: 2 drones, 2 pistols, heroin seized, says BSF

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:36 AM IST
    By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
    The drone activities are being frequently reported in and around the border areas.
    A pistol and a magazine besides two rounds seized from Bahadurke village of Ferozepur; drone, pistol, magazine found in Amritsar’s Kahangarh village, another damaged drone found in Daoke village

    Two pistols, two drones and a packet of heroin were recovered along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur and Amritsar districts, a BSF official said on Sunday.

    Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops launched a search operation near the border area in Ferozepur and recovered a pistol with one magazine and two rounds from farmland near Bahadurke village, the official said.

    On Saturday, BSF personnel neutralised a drone and recovered it from a field near Kahangarh village in Amritsar. They also recovered a pistol and a magazine that were being carried by the drone, according to the official. Another broken drone was recovered from an area adjacent to Daoke village in Amritsar on Saturday, the official said.

    On Sunday morning, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 553 grams from an agricultural field near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar, the official added.

