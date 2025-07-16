2 firing incidents reported in Yamunanagar

Panic gripped Yamunanagar Monday late night after two separate fire incidents were reported within a span of 20 minutes, sparking fear among the residents. Panic gripped Yamunanagar Monday late night after two separate fire incidents were reported within a span of 20 minutes, sparking fear among the residents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The twin firing incidents occurred in the ITI area and Sarojini Colony Phase-1, targeting prominent merchants of the town. However, no death or injuries were reported

The first incident occurred around 10 pm outside the residence of Ravinder Pal Singh and Gurdeep Singh, owners of Shammi Industries (also known as Jamuna Engineering Company), where two unidentified assailants on a bike allegedly fired 4 to 5 shots at the office shutter, damaging the glass door and the shutter.

Several police teams, including ASP Amarinder Singh, visited the crime spot, where the family reportedly denied any kind of enmity with anyone.

Barely 15 to 20 minutes later, a second incident was reported from Sarojini Colony Phase-1, where some miscreants fired outside the residence of textile trader Ravi Kumar.

Kumar was reportedly already under police protection due to a previous threat.

However, if the cops were present during the time of firing or not, could not be confirmed as SP Surender Singh Bhoria did not respond to calls for a comment on the same.

The cops are also yet to disclose about any arrest in the case so far, neither they have confirmed if the assailants in both the shootings were the same or not.

The cases come nearly three weeks after a local gangster Romil Vohra was shot dead in an encounter in Delhi.

21-year-old Vohra was behind several firing incidents at liquor contractors, immigration offices and others including the triple murder in Radaur town of the district last year.