2 found dead in Charkhi Dadri

The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were found inside the former’s house at a village in Charkhi Dadri in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. Police officials at the crime spot in Charkhi Dadri where a man and woman were found dead in the woman’s house. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the woman was found dead on the terrace of the house and the man’s body was lying in the kitchen, adding the duo had consumed some poisonous substance on Saturday late night.

Badhra station house officer (SHO) Dilbagh Singh said that the woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh got married to Sandeep Kumar, a resident of a village in Charkhi Dadri in 2016.

“The woman’s husband told us that he along with the entire family was asleep at home. Around 5 am today, his mother opened the door of his room and informed him about the bodies of his wife and an unknown youth,” the SHO added.

The woman’s husband said that his wife had illicit relations with the deceased man, adding his wife used to give them sleeping pills in milk and later she used to call the man at their house at night.

“A few days ago, my mother’s health deteriorated, and we rushed her to the hospital. After undergoing some tests, the doctor told us that someone is spiking her food and drink with sleeping pills,” he added.

The police contacted the deceased man’s uncle who said that his nephew was unmarried and working at an eatery plant in Badhra.

The police have started inquest proceedings in the case and the deceased persons bodies were sent to the civil hospital, Charkhi Dadri for the post-mortem examination.

Woman, brother-in-law arrested for killing toddler

The Jind police have arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for drowning her one and a half-year-old son in a canal. The incident took place on March 14, the police said. The woman and her husband’s elder brother, Sonu, had illicit relations, and they wanted to get married. They saw toddler Yash as an obstacle in their relationship.

The woman’s husband Amit had lodged a kidnapping complaint at Uchana police station saying his son was picked up by two bike-borne men when he was playing in the streets and later the child’s body was recovered from a canal in the district.

Jind DSP Sanjay Kumar said that the woman had illicit relations with her brother-in-law and the duo was planning to marry and they planned the murder of the toddler to clear the path for their marriage. He said that both of them have been arrested.