2 friends from Amritsar killed in Jalandhar crash

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Jalandhar

Two youths were killed in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway in the wee hours on Sunday.

Two others received multiple injuries in the mishap that took place around 1.50am near Kishangarh Chowk, 15km from Jalandhar.

The victims were identified as Mohit Gupta and Sanjeev Kumar, both in their 20s and residents of Amritsar.

Assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh said four friends were on their way from Amritsar to pay obeisance at Mata Chintpurni temple in Himachal travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire car.

“According to information, their car rammed into a vehicle after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. Both the victims died on the spot,” Singh said.

A Punjab Police’s Sadak Surakhya Force team reached at the spot and rescued two injured persons, identified as Rahul Kumar and Harpreet Singh. They are admitted to a private hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

A case under Sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against driver of the unidentified vehicle.

