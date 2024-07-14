 2 gangsters nabbed after encounter in Patiala - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
2 gangsters nabbed after encounter in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jul 14, 2024 08:31 PM IST

The accused opened fire on an employee of Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh highway, but he escaped unhurt. Later, they fired at a liquor vend in Rajpura town, injuring an employee.

Two gangsters, said to be involved in two incidents of firing on Saturday night, were arrested within 12 hours after a brief encounter in the Banur area, near Rajpura, of Patiala district on Sunday evening, police said. The accused have been identified as Deepak and Ramandeep Singh, hailing from Jalandhar and Bathinda, respectively.

Policemen at the encounter spot in Banur, near Rajpura, Patiala district, on Sunday. (HT pohoto)
Policemen at the encounter spot in Banur, near Rajpura, Patiala district, on Sunday. (HT pohoto)

Elaborating on the arrest, Patiala superintendent of police (SP) Yogesh Sharma, who was at the spot, said a police team received inputs about their movement near Banur following which their car was intercepted when they were coming from Mohali. When asked to surrender, the gangsters opened fire on the police team to evade arrest, the SP said.

According to Sharma, the police team retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to one of them in the cross-firing before both were nabbed. “We have recovered one revolver and one pistol from their possession,” he said.

The SP further informed that that both were involved in two firing incidents. In the first incident, they opened fire on an employee of Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh highway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The toll plaza employee escaped unhurt. Thereafter, the gangsters fired at a liquor vend in Rajpura town, injuring an employee.

“After the firing, we immediately formed different teams to nab them,” SP Sharma added.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav stated on X that with the arrest of Deepak and Ramandeep, two cases were solved within 12 hours. “The accused have a criminal history,” Yadav added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 gangsters nabbed after encounter in Patiala
