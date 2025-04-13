2 girl students killed, 15 injured as college bus overturns in Kupwara

At least two girl students were killed and 15 others injured as the driver of a college bus lost control over the vehicle, and it overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said. The officials said the students were en route for a picnic at the time of the accident. (Representational image)

They said the bus, belonging to Government Degree College, Handwara, had 27 students on board when the accident occurred in Vadipora area.

According to the officials, the 15 injured are admitted to Government Medical College, Handwara, where doctors say their condition is ‘stable’.

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh for each of the deceased.

The two deceased, whose names have not been released, were also taken to the hospital after the accident. They were then referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, where they succumbed during treatment.

Kupwara deputy commissioner (DC), who visited the hospital in Handwara and met the injured students, said an inquiry has been ordered.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident.

“The loss of two young promising students from GDC Sogam, in the tragic accident near Handwara is a tragedy that weighs heavily on all of us. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” Omar said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Sinha’s X post read: “The news of the death of two young students in Handwara College Bus accident is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. Praying for the early recovery of the injured.”

Peoples Conference (PC) chairperson and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone visited the hospital to check on the injured students.

During his visit, Lone expressed gratitude to the doctors, paramedics and medical staff.