2 govt hospital staff held for issuing false dope test reports in Punjab’s Kapurthala

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Dope tests are required to obtain arms licence in Punjab. Acting on a complaint filed on the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline, the vigilance bureau arrested a ward attendant named Manpreet Singh alias Sonu and Bholu alias Ismail, a contractual computer operator, for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Two employees of a civil hospital in Kapurthala district have been arrested for issuing false negative dope test reports in exchange of bribe, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday.

The roles of Mohitpal, a doctor posted at the civil hospital in Bholath, and Maan Singh, a contractual lab technician, are under investigation, a spokesperson for the bureau said.

The probe revealed that the accused accepted 10,000 from the complainant for the issuance of a negative dope test report.

Further investigation indicated that the accused were routinely accepting bribes to fudge dope test results, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

