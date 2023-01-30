Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 hand grenades, ammunition recovered from fields in Punjab’s Moga

2 hand grenades, ammunition recovered from fields in Punjab’s Moga

Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:07 PM IST

Moga police have seized two rusted hand grenades and 37 cartridges in Pandori Araian village in Dharamkot of Moga district on Monday.

Moga senior superintendent of police confirmed that police have recovered some old hand grenades and cartridges from the field. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana confirmed that police have recovered some old hand grenades and cartridges from the field. “It appears these were buried here, a long time ago, as they were found in a rusted condition. A bomb detection and disposal team stationed at the civil airport, Ludhiana, was called and it disposed of both the grenades,” he added.

A resident of Karahe Wala village, Iqbal Singh, said he was passing on his tractor through the fields where construction for the new highway is going on. “Due to ongoing construction, the land was dug up and now they were levelling the fields during which an old bag was found in the ground. When it was opened, two bomb-like objects and some cartridges were found. We immediately informed the police,” he said.

As per police, two HE-36 (high-explosive) hand grenades, 33 cartridges of 7.62 mm, three cartridges of .303 mm, and one cartridge of MMG were recovered.

