2 held for killing minor friend in Fatehabad

The Tohana police in Fatehabad on Sunday claimed it had solved the death mystery of a 16-year-old boy, who was found dead near a railway track in Tohana on December 9, with the arrest of his two friends. The Tohana police in Fatehabad on Sunday claimed it had solved the death mystery of a 16-year-old boy, who was found dead near a railway track in Tohana on December 9, with the arrest of his two friends. (Representational image)

According to police officials, accused -Surender Kumar and Aman, both aged 20, strangled their friend to death with a cloth and then threw his body on a railway track on December 9.

Tohana City police station house officer (SHO) Prahlad Singh said that the accused killed the victim for sending text messages to Surender’s female friend.

“Surender said that he along with his friend Aman told the victim to refrain from texting and contacting his friend but he continued to do so. Then, they planned to kill him. They called the victim from his house on December 9 and offered some drinks. When the minor lost consciousness, they strangled him to death with a cloth. They planned to throw the body in a canal but after seeing a train coming on a track, they pushed the body on railway lines,” the SHO added.

He said that initially they lodged a missing person complaint and when investigation started, suspicion arose, adding the accused were booked on murder charges and an investigation is on.