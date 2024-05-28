 2 held for robbing inspector’s wife in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 held for robbing inspector’s wife in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 28, 2024 10:05 PM IST

The accused had targeted Satnam Kaur Kang, wife of inspector Kuldeep Singh Kang, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar

The Dugri police arrested two accused for allegedly robbing the wife of a police inspector near Punjab Mata Nagar on Pakhowal Road on Monday.

The woman said that she was going towards Pakhowal Road on a scooter when the accused turned up (HT File)
The woman said that she was going towards Pakhowal Road on a scooter when the accused turned up (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal and Sagar Bohat of Jawaddi Khurd.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused had targeted Satnam Kaur Kang, wife of inspector Kuldeep Singh Kang, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar.

The woman said that she was going towards Pakhowal Road on a scooter when the accused turned up. The accused intercepted her and snatched her purse, she alleged. According to the woman, the purse had 3,000, a mobile, an ATM card and an Aadhar card. She noted the registration number of the scooter used by the accused and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police a case under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Dugri police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 held for robbing inspector’s wife in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On