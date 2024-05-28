2 held for robbing inspector’s wife in Ludhiana

The Dugri police arrested two accused for allegedly robbing the wife of a police inspector near Punjab Mata Nagar on Pakhowal Road on Monday. The woman said that she was going towards Pakhowal Road on a scooter when the accused turned up (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal and Sagar Bohat of Jawaddi Khurd.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused had targeted Satnam Kaur Kang, wife of inspector Kuldeep Singh Kang, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar.

The woman said that she was going towards Pakhowal Road on a scooter when the accused turned up. The accused intercepted her and snatched her purse, she alleged. According to the woman, the purse had ₹3,000, a mobile, an ATM card and an Aadhar card. She noted the registration number of the scooter used by the accused and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police a case under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Dugri police station.