2 held in Goa for kidnapping 6-year-old from Pathankot

Punjab police have arrested two persons, including a suspended BSF constable, from Goa in connection with the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy from Pathankot. The two accused after their arrest. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the accused identified as Amit Rana, a suspended BSF constable, and Rishab alias Sonu, a JCB operator, were arrested from Cuncolim in Goa on Saturday.

On August 30, the child was kidnapped from near his house in Shah colony while returning from school. The abductors had demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore from the child’s father Badal Bhandari, a prominent businessman in Pathankot.

Following the kidnap, senior superintendent of police Daljinder Singh Dhillon immediately formed a team and traced the abductors. Sensing that cops were hot on their trail, the abductors fled the spot leaving the child behind. Later, the police rescued the child from Nurpur in Kangra district of the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh on August 31.

The SSP said that the accused were arrested after the police traced their cash transactions for several days.

The DGP said that a probe was on to find other leads. “I thank DGP Goa for his support in the inter-state operation,” he added.