2 IEDs planted on highway recovered in Kathua, defused

Police on Tuesday averted a major tragedy by recovering two battery-fitted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Sherpur area on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Kathua district. The IED recovered in Kathua on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“During an early morning search operation conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police along the Bein Nullah (rivulet) near a cremation ground, two suspicious objects packed in polythene were found in bushes,” said a senior police officer.

“A bomb disposal squad was called and upon inspection, the objects were found to be IEDs,” he said.

The approximate weight of one IED was 1.5 kgs and the other weighed 1kg.

“The IEDs were dismantled on the spot by a police team, preventing any potential harm,” he added.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, officials said.