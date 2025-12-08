2 IndiGo flights cancelled at Srinagar airport

There were two flight (four movement) cancellations of IndiGo Airlines at Srinagar airport on Sunday, officials said. There were two flight (four movement) cancellations of IndiGo Airlines at Srinagar airport on Sunday, officials said. (PTI File)

They said that the airline’s operations witnessed some improvement as the airport witnessed two IndiGo flight cancellations meaning four flight movements which had to be operated between Srinagar and Amritsar.

“Due to operational disruptions, IndiGo flights 6E 6165 (ETD 0945 hrs) and 6E 478 (ETD 1440 hrs) from Srinagar to Amritsar are cancelled for today. Passengers are kindly advised to stay in touch with the airline for updates,” Srinagar airport said in an update on X in the morning.

“We regret the inconvenience because any disruption ultimately impacts our passengers, and their comfort is our priority. While cancellations are beyond our control, we remain committed to assisting our passengers to the best of our abilities during such challenging situations,” it said.

The airport said that the operations are slowly stablising. “Srinagar Airport operations are steadily returning to normal, with flight movements picking up pace. Our teams remain fully committed to supporting passengers with all necessary assistance and ensuring a smooth travel experience. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation,” it said.

An official of the airport in the evening said that IndiGo operated 10 flights (20 movements). “Two of its flights were cancelled. Overall 19 flights(38 movements) were scheduled for the day,” he said.

He said that things were relatively better today.

“As against 2 cancellations today, yesterday 7 flights were cancelled,” he said.

Passengers, particularly tourists, whose flights were cancelled faced difficulties in rearranging their logistics owing to the changed circumstances.

“We have checked out of the hotel. Now we will have to arrange for accommodation as we decide how to reschedule. Anyway, it is going to be very burdensome for us,” said a couple.

The flight cancellations are also taking a toll on the tourist footfall.

“The tourists are deciding whether to go ahead with their visits because they fear that their flights will get cancelled. The clients are thinking twice before going ahead with their itineraries. The businesses are facing a lot of loss,” said Sajad Kralyari, a tour operator and secretary general of travel agents association of Kashmir (TAAK).