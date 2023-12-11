2 inmates, 2 staffers injured in scuffle at Patiala jail

At least two inmates were injured and hospitalised after a scuffle broke out at Patiala Central Jail. Officials said that two of the jail staff also suffered minor injuries when they tried intervene to stop the scuffle. Sources said that the jail inmates had converted iron scrapes into sharp-edged weapon (HT File Photo)

According to the jail officials, the incident took place on late Saturday evening.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Jail officials said that two groups of inmates clashed over grocery items from the canteen. The injured inmates, Puneet Singh and Randhir Singh, were shifted to the Government Rajindra Hospital, they added.

The injured jail staff have been identified as Najar and Rajinder Singh.

Sources said that the jail inmates had converted iron scrapes into sharp-edged weapon. They acquired the scraps from the ongoing construction inside the jail premises.

“None of the inmates got head injury and both of them are stable,” a doctor at the jail said.

The Jail said that they had filed a complaint with the police station concerned to register a case in the matter.